Katie Kihorany Jansen Sells 12,755 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 12,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $1,007,772.55. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,236,703 shares in the company, valued at $97,711,904.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Katie Kihorany Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36.

NASDAQ:APP traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $82.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,050,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,357. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.41. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,453 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,057,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AppLovin by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,305,000 after buying an additional 2,525,240 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,129,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

