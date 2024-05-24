KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Trading Down 3.8%

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 13,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 98,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

KDA Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Isabelle Bégin bought 101,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$42,630.00. In related news, Director Isabelle Bégin acquired 101,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$42,630.00. Also, Director Marc Lemieux acquired 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,840.00. Insiders own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

About KDA Group

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

