Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Insider Terry Dodd Acquires 9,500 Shares

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLSGet Free Report) insider Terry Dodd acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.28 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,131.50 ($33,421.00).

Kelsian Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Kelsian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Kelsian Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Kelsian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Kelsian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Kelsian Group (ASX:KLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kelsian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelsian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.