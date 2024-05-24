Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Insider Terry Dodd Acquires 9,500 Shares

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) insider Terry Dodd acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.28 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,131.50 ($33,421.00).

Kelsian Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Kelsian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Kelsian Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Kelsian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Kelsian Group Company Profile

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

