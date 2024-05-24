Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429,621 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Kenvue worth $89,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 560,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 242,923 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kenvue by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KVUE traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.35. 24,294,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,856,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

