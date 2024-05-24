KeyCorp Boosts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $68.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMS. Scotiabank cut their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.92.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

