KeyCorp Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $1,015.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $960.00 to $1,015.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $930.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $875.00 to $860.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $864.00 target price (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $935.63.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $904.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $871.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $790.32. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $424.36 and a 1 year high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,751,448,000 after purchasing an additional 464,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after buying an additional 200,850 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,727,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

