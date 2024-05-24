Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $208.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $143.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $504,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.