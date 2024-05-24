Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital cut shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Keywords Studios Price Performance

LON KWS opened at GBX 2,230 ($28.34) on Monday. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 1,101 ($13.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,498 ($31.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,619.05, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,321.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,444.30.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

Insider Activity at Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios Company Profile

In other news, insider Don Robert purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.11) per share, for a total transaction of £55,883 ($71,025.67). 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.