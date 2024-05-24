Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Kilroy Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 125.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

KRC opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

