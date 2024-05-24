Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$77,630.00 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00.

Claude J.S. Schimper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total value of C$311,709.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$10.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$11.22.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on K shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.88.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

