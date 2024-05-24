Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Shares Down 6.5%

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. 117,232 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 116,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Know Labs in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNW. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Know Labs by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Know Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Know Labs in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.

