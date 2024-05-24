Komodo Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $52.19 million and $2.87 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00053721 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00040241 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,906,918 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

