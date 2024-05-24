Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Kopin Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.56.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 125.20% and a negative return on equity of 94.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kopin during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kopin by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 59,770 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

