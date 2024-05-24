Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Trading Down 1.1%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

