Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.41 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.99.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.