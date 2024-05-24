Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $14.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 630,361 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 535,874 shares.The stock last traded at $8.50 and had previously closed at $7.89.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LRMR. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

