Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $14.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 630,361 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 535,874 shares.The stock last traded at $8.50 and had previously closed at $7.89.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LRMR. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.
