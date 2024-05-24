Lincoln National Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years. Lincoln National has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $31.66 on Friday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

