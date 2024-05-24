Lisa Delfini Sells 4,350 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) CFO Lisa Delfini sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $11,484.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,656.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 427,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,794. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $176.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRVI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 927,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 78,656 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,381,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 829,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.