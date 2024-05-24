Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Loar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOAR opened at $54.83 on Monday. Loar has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $61.00.

Insider Transactions at Loar

In related news, Director M Chad Crow purchased 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,012.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

