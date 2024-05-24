Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 52-Week High at $158.00

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$158.00 and last traded at C$157.75, with a volume of 133243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$156.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on L. Desjardins upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$162.43.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$138.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.02. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of C$13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.5032397 EPS for the current year.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.513 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total transaction of C$11,474,503.92. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Wayne Wiebe sold 16,583 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$2,487,450.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total value of C$11,474,503.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,181 shares of company stock worth $26,228,219. Company insiders own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

