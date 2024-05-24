Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $469.90 and last traded at $468.56. 72,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,086,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $457.24 and a 200 day moving average of $447.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 3,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

