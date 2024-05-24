Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Trading Down 1.2%

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. 128,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 260,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.86.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Logan Energy had a negative net margin of 46.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of C$28.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Logan Energy Corp. will post 0.0200373 earnings per share for the current year.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

