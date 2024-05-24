LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $108,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,145,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,945,000 after purchasing an additional 79,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,744,000 after buying an additional 181,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $200,497,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,791,000 after buying an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,951,000 after buying an additional 35,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,490. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $274.49 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.13 and a 1-year high of $277.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.20.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

