Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.83. 3,519,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 32,637,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.24.

Lucid Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The firm had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after acquiring an additional 489,187 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,588 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth $22,208,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,203,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 631,728 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

