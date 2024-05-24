MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $13,450,603.11 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 131,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $13,450,603.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,161,709 shares in the company, valued at $734,290,023.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $16,578,083.20.

On Thursday, May 9th, Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $7,726,500.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,008,368.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Susan Ocampo sold 20,733 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,824,504.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.33. 531,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,618. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.98. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $107.00.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. Research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.