Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.44% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $19,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 330,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 99,020 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,249,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

