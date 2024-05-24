Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.51 and last traded at $48.44. 73,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 363,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MAIN. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 183,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,928 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 36,498 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after acquiring an additional 88,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,884,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.