Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.11. 16,772,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 67,320,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MARA

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 5.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.