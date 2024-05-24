Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) versus PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Head-To-Head Survey

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) and PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.38, indicating that its share price is 438% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and PropertyGuru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital 106.46% -3.80% -2.82% PropertyGuru Group -7.37% -1.12% -0.95%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 1 4 3 0 2.25 PropertyGuru Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Marathon Digital and PropertyGuru Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus target price of $19.69, suggesting a potential downside of 7.19%. PropertyGuru Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.62%. Given PropertyGuru Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PropertyGuru Group is more favorable than Marathon Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marathon Digital and PropertyGuru Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $387.51 million 14.94 $261.17 million $2.15 9.87 PropertyGuru Group $111.81 million 6.86 -$11.37 million ($0.05) -94.20

Marathon Digital has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru Group. PropertyGuru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats PropertyGuru Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About PropertyGuru Group

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products. In addition, the company provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. PropertyGuru Group Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.