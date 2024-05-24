Mark Hall Purchases 10,000 Shares of Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) Stock

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hall purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.06 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,600.00 ($13,733.33).

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Stock Performance

Get Argo Global Listed Infrastructure alerts:

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Argo Global Listed Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.