Mark Thomas Melville Buys 111,462 Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thomas Melville acquired 111,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$11,146.20.

Mark Thomas Melville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Mark Thomas Melville acquired 100,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,500.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Mark Thomas Melville acquired 40,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Mark Thomas Melville purchased 54,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$5,130.00.

Glacier Media Stock Performance

Shares of Glacier Media stock remained flat at C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 110,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,910. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Glacier Media Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.22.

Glacier Media Company Profile

Glacier Media last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.71 million for the quarter. Glacier Media had a negative return on equity of 89.72% and a negative net margin of 65.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The Environmental and Property Information segment offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; and produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits.

