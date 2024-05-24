Mark Thomas Melville Buys 111,462 Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thomas Melville acquired 111,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$11,146.20.
Mark Thomas Melville also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Mark Thomas Melville acquired 100,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,500.00.
- On Friday, May 17th, Mark Thomas Melville acquired 40,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,800.00.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Mark Thomas Melville purchased 54,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$5,130.00.
Glacier Media Stock Performance
Shares of Glacier Media stock remained flat at C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 110,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,910. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Glacier Media Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.22.
Glacier Media Company Profile
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The Environmental and Property Information segment offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; and produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits.
