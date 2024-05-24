Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) SVP Sells $455,771.97 in Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $208.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.44 and its 200-day moving average is $199.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.47 and a fifty-two week high of $211.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,077,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,701 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,787,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 932,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,066,000 after purchasing an additional 649,505 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 761,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after purchasing an additional 581,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

