Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,437 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,007,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,136,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

