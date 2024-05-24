Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,176 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Match Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group



Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

