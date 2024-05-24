Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Stock Price Down 3%

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $111.71 and last traded at $111.71. 1,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 99,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.17.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Materion Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Materion had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $385.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,185.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Materion by 529.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

