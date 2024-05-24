Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Up 0.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $85.74 and last traded at $85.57. 1,330,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,037,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

