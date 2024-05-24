Medtronic plc (MDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on July 12th

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Medtronic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Medtronic Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $81.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $82.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

