MELD (MELD) Price Hits $0.0144

MELD (MELD) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. One MELD token can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. MELD has a total market cap of $54.76 million and approximately $464,043.04 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MELD has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD launched on February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,959,446 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/onmeld.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01496692 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $401,446.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

