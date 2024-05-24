Members Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Members Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 0.3% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 257,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,920. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.