Members Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 59,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ISCG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,814. The company has a market capitalization of $555.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

