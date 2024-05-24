Members Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 4.5% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI remained flat at $56.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,803. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

