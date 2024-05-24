Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Lowered by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $11,285,855,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,752,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,251 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,308 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,591,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,715 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,115,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $241,143.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,715.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,115,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 886,466 shares of company stock worth $438,582,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $12.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $478.22. 11,958,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,460,684. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

