MetaMUI Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $37.64 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $37.64 million and $951,621.43 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. MetaMUI’s official message board is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

MetaMUI Coin Trading

