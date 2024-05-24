MetFi (METFI) Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MetFi (METFI) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. MetFi has a market capitalization of $193.11 million and $234,923.72 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetFi has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00002463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetFi

MetFi launched on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 1.59689352 USD and is up 5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $368,318.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

