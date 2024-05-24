MetisDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $47.23 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $74.30 or 0.00107853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $422.49 million and $47.23 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011482 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001393 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,865.65 or 0.99965911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011544 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 76.80764233 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $72,791,023.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

