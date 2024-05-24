MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.14.
MGM China Price Performance
MCHVY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. MGM China has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $21.26.
MGM China Company Profile
