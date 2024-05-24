MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.14.

MGM China Price Performance

MCHVY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. MGM China has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

Get MGM China alerts:

MGM China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.