Michael Joseph O’donnell Sells 13,772 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 13,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $145,156.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,269.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VZIO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 856,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,747. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.08.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of VIZIO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of VIZIO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

