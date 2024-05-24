Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $98.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.00. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 17.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,845,000 after buying an additional 54,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

