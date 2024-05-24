Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $126.40 and last traded at $127.22. Approximately 3,264,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 19,454,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.13. The company has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $72,184,507.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $72,184,507.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,446 shares of company stock worth $48,198,323 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,396,024,000 after buying an additional 1,681,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,681,807,000 after buying an additional 1,400,154 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,263,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.