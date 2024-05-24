Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $98.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MU. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.92.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $126.27 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $659,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,329,382.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,446 shares of company stock valued at $48,198,323 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 72.8% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 61,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.